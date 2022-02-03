(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Following are the results of curling mixed doubles round robin session 3 at Olympic Winter Games here on Thursday:Norway (Kristin Skaslien, Magnus Nedregotten) bt United States (Vicky Persinger, Christopher Plys), 11-6Italy (Stefania Constantini, Amos Mosaner) bt Switzerland (Jenny Perret, Martin Rios), 8-7