UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Results Of Men's Sabre Team Final At Tokyo Olympics

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Results of men's sabre team final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Following are the results of men's sabre team final at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Wednesday: Gold medal match: South Korea (Gu Bongil, Oh Sanguk, Kim Junghwan, Kim Junho) bt Italy (Aldo Montano, Enrico Berre', Luca Curatoli, Luigi Samele), 45-26Bronze medal match:Hungary (Tamas Decsi, Csanad Gemesi, Andras Szatmari, Aron Szilagyi) bt Germany (Max Hartung, Richard Huebers, Matyas Szabo, Benedikt Wagner), 45-40

Related Topics

Germany Tokyo Italy South Korea Hungary Gold Olympics

Recent Stories

Moro Hub receives delegation from Dubai Health Aut ..

33 seconds ago

Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

7 minutes ago

UAE has prioritised sustainable development plans, ..

16 minutes ago

Sajid Ali Sadpara secures body of his father at C- ..

22 minutes ago

Huawei Digitizes Green Powered Pakistan with Fusio ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicts 9 accused, 6 com ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.