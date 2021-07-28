TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Following are the results of men's sabre team final at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Wednesday: Gold medal match: South Korea (Gu Bongil, Oh Sanguk, Kim Junghwan, Kim Junho) bt Italy (Aldo Montano, Enrico Berre', Luca Curatoli, Luigi Samele), 45-26Bronze medal match:Hungary (Tamas Decsi, Csanad Gemesi, Andras Szatmari, Aron Szilagyi) bt Germany (Max Hartung, Richard Huebers, Matyas Szabo, Benedikt Wagner), 45-40