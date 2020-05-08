UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resuming Travel, Pompeo To Rally Behind Israel Coalition Government

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Resuming travel, Pompeo to rally behind Israel coalition government

Washington, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel in a show of support for the new coalition government, resuming travel after a coronavirus suspension, the State Department announced Friday.

The top US diplomat will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist rival turned partner Benny Gantz in Jerusalem on May 13, the day the government is expected to be sworn in.

Pompeo will "discuss US and Israeli efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as regional security issues," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The US commitment to Israel has never been stronger than under President Trump's leadership," she said.

Pompeo becomes one of the first major officials around the world to resume travel amid agradual reopening following the coronavirus lockdown.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Israel Visit Trump Jerusalem May Government Top Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

57 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses surge in infections with more t ..

1 hour ago

One new COVID-19 positive case reported in AJK

2 minutes ago

Algerian Refugee Camps Need Financial Aid, COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

Pence Aide Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

2 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan to be developed on modern lines : S ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.