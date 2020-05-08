Resuming travel, Pompeo to rally behind Israel coalition government

Washington, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel in a show of support for the new coalition government, resuming travel after a coronavirus suspension, the State Department announced Friday.

The top US diplomat will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist rival turned partner Benny Gantz in Jerusalem on May 13, the day the government is expected to be sworn in.

Pompeo will "discuss US and Israeli efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as regional security issues," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The US commitment to Israel has never been stronger than under President Trump's leadership," she said.

Pompeo becomes one of the first major officials around the world to resume travel amid agradual reopening following the coronavirus lockdown.