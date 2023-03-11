Resumption of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran Is 'Victory' for peace:Chinese senior diplomat

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :China's top diplomat Wang Yi said the resumption of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran is a "victory" for dialogue and peace.

"The resumption of relations is great good news in the currently turbulent world," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang as saying at the conclusion of the dialogue between the Kingdom and Iran.

Wang also said the People's Republic of China will continue to play a constructive role in dealing with thorny issues in the world.