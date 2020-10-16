UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resurgent Everton Face Acid Test In Liverpool Showdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

Resurgent Everton face acid test in Liverpool showdown

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Lifted by Carlo Ancelotti's astute leadership and the transformative signing of James Rodriguez, Everton have a golden opportunity to prove their rise to the top of the Premier League is no fluke when they face Liverpool on Saturday.

Everton have gone 22 matches without a win over Liverpool since their last Merseyside derby success in October 2010.

But a decade on, Everton finally face their near neighbours from a position of strength, while Liverpool arrive at Goodison Park looking unusually vulnerable.

Everton's perfect start to the season extended to a fourth successive league win when they brushed Brighton aside before the international break.

Just 24 hours later, Liverpool suffered a humiliating 7-2 loss at Aston Villa that highlighted the defensive flaws that have bedevilled the Premier League champions this season.

If Everton can take advantage of Liverpool's mini-crisis, it would provide further evidence that Ancelotti's side are capable of turning their early-season form into a sustained revival.

Without a major trophy since the 1995 FA Cup, Everton have languished in Liverpool's shadow since the 1980s, when Howard Kendall led them to a pair of top-flight titles.

Thanks to the intuitive guidance of Italian boss Ancelotti and the sublime displays of Colombia playmaker James, the Goodison Park club have hope again.

Ancelotti's relaxed public persona masks a fiercely competitive streak that has taken him across Europe in search of more managerial glory at an age when many of his peers are ready to step away from such a stressful job.

The 61-year-old has won domestic titles with Chelsea, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, as well as lifting the Champions League with Milan, as player and manager, and Real Madrid.

His reputation lost a little lustre during a troubled spell with Napoli that ended with his dismissal in December after 16 months in charge.

- 'Unbelievable quality - Last season, after Ancelotti's first seven months at Goodison, Everton finished a disappointing 12th, prompting suggestions his appointment to replace the sacked Marco Silva had been a mistake.

But he has turned the tide, helped by a dressing room blast that defied his urbane image.

Tearing into his players after a spineless 3-0 loss at Wolves last season, Ancelotti demanded more ambition and the response has been emphatic.

"We are all aware our standards dropped last season," said Everton captain Seamus Coleman. "There are ways of losing games, but I thought the fight wasn't there in some games and wanted to make sure the lads understood what it means to play for this club.

"We have a top-class manager who won't accept anything else. Since we came back, the standard and work rate has been fantastic." Ancelotti has brought the best out of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has netted nine goals in six games for Everton this season before scoring on his England debut last week.

His masterstroke has been the close-season capture of Real Madrid cast-off James.

Fellow new-boys Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure have added grit to Everton's midfield, but James sets the tone.

The 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner fell out of favour in Madrid, but Ancelotti still had faith in him after their time together at Real and Bayern Munich.

Having won La Liga and Champions League titles with Real and enjoyed domestic success in Munich, the 29-year-old has brought a quality and confidence that has helped address Everton's chronic lack of belief.

"James has improved us without a shadow of a doubt," said Coleman. "He has got unbelievable quality when we get him the ball. His range of passing and decision-making are fantastic. We are very fortunate to have him.

"Dominic is benefiting from James and the whole team is at the minute."While it is too early to proclaim Ancelotti's squad as the equals of Everton's 1980s icons, a top-four push would look realistic if they can add to Liverpool's problems this weekend.

Related Topics

World Europe Job Derby Liverpool Munich Milan Madrid Brighton Colombia October December Gold All From Best Top Real Madrid PSG Chelsea Bayern Premier League AC Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

France registers record 30,000 new COVID-19 cases ..

8 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

10 hours ago

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

10 hours ago

Govt apprises Opposition to ensure SOPs before org ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.