Retail Sales Boom In Tianjin During May Day Holiday

May 04, 2023

Retail sales boom in Tianjin during May Day holiday

TIANJIN, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) --:China's northern port city of Tianjin saw its retail sales soar during the May Day holiday, said the municipal commission of commerce on Thursday.

Data from the commission showed that 232 trading enterprises in Tianjin raked in 1.78 billion Yuan (about 257.77 million U.S. Dollars), receiving 10.98 million visits during the five-day holiday, up by 20.9 percent and 26.8 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.

The catering industry saw robust growth.

Thirty-seven catering companies monitored by the commission drew revenues of 15.92 million yuan during the holiday, up by 21.2 percent year on year.

The sales volume of 44 shopping centers in Tianjin recorded remarkable increases during the holiday, reaching 570 million yuan, up by 17.5 percent year on year. These shopping malls received more than 7.5 million visits, an increase of 40.4 percent compared with the same holiday period last year.

