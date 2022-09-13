UrduPoint.com

Retallick To Start As All Blacks Change Two For Wallabies Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Retallick to start as All Blacks change two for Wallabies Test

Melbourne, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Lock Brodie Retallick will begin his first game for New Zealand since fracturing a cheekbone against Ireland, in one of two All Blacks changes announced Tuesday for the midweek Rugby Championship clash with Australia.

The veteran, who suffered the injury in July, came off the bench in their 53-3 thumping of Argentina 10 days ago and made an immediate impact.

He brings 96 caps of experience to the starting line-up as the All Blacks look to build on that win at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium on Thursday in a match that doubles up as the first Bledisloe Cup Test.

Retallick will rejoin long-time second row partner Samuel Whitelock with Scott Barrett moving to outside flanker in place of Shannon Frizell. who suffered a rib injury against the Pumas.

"We are incredibly driven to keep hold of this (Bledisloe) trophy which means so much to both countries," said coach Ian Foster.

"And when you factor in how tight this year's Rugby Championship is, all signs point towards another great Test match here in Melbourne.

" Foster is also without dynamic No.8 Ardie Savea, with the loose forward remaining at home as he awaits the birth of his third child. Hoskins Sotutu replaces him.

The backline is the same and the only change to the bench sees Akira Ioane brought in to provide cover alongside fellow specialist loose forward Dalton Papali'i.

If called upon, Dane Coles will play his 84th Test, surpassing Andrew Hore (83) as the third most-capped Test hooker in All Blacks history behind Sean Fitzpatrick (92) and Keven Mealamu (132).

The Rugby Championship is finely poised with two games to play. New Zealand top the table with 10 points, one ahead of Australia, South Africa and Argentina.

New Zealand (15-1): Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Hoskins Sotutu, Sam Cane (capt), Scott Barrett; Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick; Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Dane Coles, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Aikira Ioane, Dalton Papali'i, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.

Related Topics

Australia Melbourne Shannon David Hoskins George Same Dalton Ireland Argentina South Africa July All Top Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

8 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

8 hours ago
 UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain ..

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After ..

8 hours ago
 ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Rest ..

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Restored - IAEA

8 hours ago
 Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured vil ..

Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured village: Kyiv

8 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Chennai results

Tennis: WTA Chennai results

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.