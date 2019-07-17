UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens Dies At 99

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Retired Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Former Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens, a leader of the court's liberal wing who asserted his socially progressive influence on the bench for over three decades, died on Tuesday at age 99.

Stevens, who was appointed by President Gerald Ford in 1975 and served until his retirement in 2010, "died this evening at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, of complications following a stroke," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

"He passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side," the statement said.

Born in 1920 in Chicago as the youngest of four siblings, Stevens first threw himself into the study of literature in the hope of becoming a professor like his mother.

But he turned to law after serving as a naval intelligence officer from 1942 to 1945.

Stevens received such glowing reviews from professors at Northwestern University that he was tapped to clerk for US Supreme Court justice Wiley Rutledge immediately after graduating.

He opened his own law firm in 1951 in Chicago, where he specialized in anti-trust cases.

Stevens was named to the Federal appeals court by president Richard Nixon in 1970 after leading a widely-praised investigation into corruption on the Illinois supreme court.

Related Topics

Corruption Supreme Court Died Chicago Florida From Ford Court

Recent Stories

Lahore-bound PIA flight makes emergency landing du ..

3 minutes ago

Mr. Chips not being removed from Intermediate syll ..

15 minutes ago

18 minutes ago

Singer Ali Noor is back and better now

42 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

ICJ to announce verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.