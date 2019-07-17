Retired Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Former Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens, a leader of the court's liberal wing who asserted his socially progressive influence on the bench for over three decades, died on Tuesday at age 99.

Stevens, who was appointed by President Gerald Ford in 1975 and served until his retirement in 2010, "died this evening at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, of complications following a stroke," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

"He passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side," the statement said.

Born in 1920 in Chicago as the youngest of four siblings, Stevens first threw himself into the study of literature in the hope of becoming a professor like his mother.

But he turned to law after serving as a naval intelligence officer from 1942 to 1945.

Stevens received such glowing reviews from professors at Northwestern University that he was tapped to clerk for US Supreme Court justice Wiley Rutledge immediately after graduating.

He opened his own law firm in 1951 in Chicago, where he specialized in anti-trust cases.

Stevens was named to the Federal appeals court by president Richard Nixon in 1970 after leading a widely-praised investigation into corruption on the Illinois supreme court.