Retiring Wheelchair Tennis Legend Kunieda Happy To Change Perceptions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Tokyo, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Japanese Paralympic legend Shingo Kunieda said Tuesday he was ending his illustrious career satisfied that wheelchair tennis was now "finally seen as a sport" in the eyes of the public.

Kunieda has won 50 Grand Slam titles and four Paralympic gold medals, including a third singles title at the Covid-postponed Tokyo Games in 2021.

The 38-year-old, who announced his retirement last month, spent a total of 582 weeks as the men's world number one.

Kunieda said his first Paralympic gold medal at the 2004 Athens Games was not even reported on the sports pages of Japan's newspapers but attitudes have since "changed a lot".

