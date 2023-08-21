Open Menu

Return Of Ex-PM Thaksin Looms Over Thai Premiership Vote

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Thailand's divisive former premier Thaksin Shinawatra is expected to return to the kingdom from exile on Tuesday, threatening fresh instability on the day parliament votes for a new prime minister after three months of political deadlock.

Thaksin, 74, is the most influential and controversial politician in recent Thai history, loathed by the pro-military and royalist elites but adored by many in rural areas whose lives were changed by his policies in the early 2000s.

His return from 15 years of self-imposed exile -- which his daughter announced would be at 9:00 am (0200 GMT) on Tuesday -- comes at a politically charged moment in the kingdom.

Thailand has been without a prime minister for three months after the youthful Move Forward Party (MFP) stormed to a shock success in May elections, only to be stymied by the conservative establishment opposed to its promise of change.

The Pheu Thai party, the election runners-up headed by Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, then broke with MFP to create a new coalition with army-backed candidates despite a campaign pledge never to do so.

On Saturday, days after announcing a deal with the ex-party of outgoing Prime Minster Prayut Chan-o-cha -- who came to power in a coup in 2014 -- Paetongtarn said her father would return home just hours before parliament votes for a premier.

