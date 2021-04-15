Reus fit to captain Dortmund at home to Man City

Dortmund, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus shook off a leg injury to start up front alongside Erling Braut Haaland in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, second leg at home to Manchester City.

Reus, who scored in the 2-1 first-leg defeat in Manchester, was declared fit to make his 50th Champions League appearance after limping off in Saturday's Bundesliga win at Stuttgart.

The Germany international forms a three-man attack alongside Haaland and Ansgar Knauff, 19, who made his Champions League debut last week in Manchester.

Centre-back Mats Hummels also starts after overcoming illness as Dortmund coach Edin Terzic named an unchanged team from the first leg.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola made just one change with Oleksandr Zinchenko coming in for Joao Cancelo at left-back.

There was no place for striker Sergio Aguero up front, with Bernardo Silva in the middle of a three-man attack alongside Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

City are bidding to reach the semi-finals for the first time under Guardiola after bowing out in the quarter-finals in each of the previous three seasons.

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3) Marwin Hitz; Mateu Morey, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Mahmoud Dahoud, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham; Marco Reus (capt), Erling Braut Haaland, Ansgar Knauff Coach: Edin Terzic (GER) Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne (capt); Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)