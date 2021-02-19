Revealing truth on border clashes with India to help understand events

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :China has published relevant reports and revealed the truth on the border clashes with India, which would help people understand the truth and the rights and wrongs of the events, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said here Friday.

Hua made the remarks when asked to comment on a comprehensive report published by China's PLA Daily on Friday which confirmed that during the border conflict between China and India in June last year, four Chinese officer and soldiers died and one regiment commander was seriously injured.