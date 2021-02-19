UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revealing Truth On Border Clashes With India To Help Understand Events

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Revealing truth on border clashes with India to help understand events

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :China has published relevant reports and revealed the truth on the border clashes with India, which would help people understand the truth and the rights and wrongs of the events, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said here Friday.

Hua made the remarks when asked to comment on a comprehensive report published by China's PLA Daily on Friday which confirmed that during the border conflict between China and India in June last year, four Chinese officer and soldiers died and one regiment commander was seriously injured.

Related Topics

India Injured China Died June Border

Recent Stories

A remembrance event held at the Arts Council of Pa ..

21 minutes ago

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

28 minutes ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

46 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

54 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

55 minutes ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.