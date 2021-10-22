UrduPoint.com

Revered Conductor Bernard Haitink Dies Aged 92

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:00 AM

Revered conductor Bernard Haitink dies aged 92

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Bernard Haitink, widely considered one of the greatest conductors of his generation, has died in London at the age of 92, his management agency said.

The Dutch maestro, revered for his readings of Beethoven, Mahler and Bruckner in a career spanning more than 60 years, died at his home in the presence of his family, UK-based Askonas Holt said in a statement late Thursday.

Haitink was known for his modesty despite his stardom, and a light touch as a conductor who did not overshadow the musical contribution of the orchestras he directed.

Born in Amsterdam, Haitink played the violin before learning to conduct in the city, making his debut with the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic in 1954.

In 1956, he took the podium with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra for the first time before rising to become its chief conductor in a relationship that would last more than two decades.

Haitink became the London Philharmonic Orchestra's principal conductor in 1967, a position he would hold for more than a decade.

He also had a long relationship with Britain's Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, where he served as musical director from 1987 to 2002.

As one of the most distinguished conductors in classical music, he led some of the world's greatest orchestras, including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra and Berlin Philharmonic.

Askonas Holt said Haitink made more than 450 recordings and was a "passionate mentor for future generations of conductors, generously offering his time to teaching and masterclasses".

Among many awards bestowed upon him in an illustrious career, he was a recipient of France's Knight of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and was named Commander of the Order of the Netherlands Lion.

He was married four times and had five children from his first marriage.

Related Topics

World Music France Marriage Married Died London Berlin Amsterdam Boston Chicago Netherlands Family From

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zo ..

DC chairs meeting for restoration of Industrial zone

7 hours ago
 Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - ..

Russia, US Implementing Plans Outlined in Geneva - Putin

7 hours ago
 Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Wit ..

Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

7 hours ago
 Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

Scotland into T20 World Cup Super 12s

7 hours ago
 Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

10 hours ago
 Turkey placed under money laundering watch

Turkey placed under money laundering watch

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.