BEIJING, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :As oil prices fluctuate and high-capacity battery costs rise, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) are becoming a new favorite in the auto market by virtue of its lightweight power, strong endurance and competitive pricing. Thus, the competition for the PHEV track is becoming more and more fierce.

Hybrid technology is not a new track, however, and it has always maintained the trend of "All Flowers Bloom Together". In the Technology Roadmap for Energy-efficient and New Energy Vehicles 2.0 revised and prepared under the leadership of the China Society of Automotive Engineers in 2020, PHEV sales are forecasted to comprise only 2% of total sales volume in 2025, with a penetration rate far lower than that of HEV and MHEV.

However, since 2021, a large number of Chinese brands have launched their own dual-motor DHT hybrid technology and have given PHEV market a huge boost.

Among these pioneering brands, Chery has positioned itself as a leader, China Economic Net reported on Wednesday.

How can Chery's hybrid technology become the advanced representative of Chinese brands to overtake in the field of technology? And how has its DHT super hybrid spearheaded the development trend of hybrid technology in the Chinese auto industry? Innovation: a tenet embedded in Chery In the era of technological change, breakthroughs hold key to corporate advancement. The greatest honor for an enterprise is undoubtedly in pioneering.

Chery Automobile is an epitome of a company pursuing self-reliance and self-improvement through technological innovation as well as high aspiration driven by its engine - "the core of vehicle".

Behind the power technology accumulation for more than 20 years is the continuation and inheritance of Cheryers' traditional virtues of "Self-reliance, Self-improvement and Independent Research and Development".

On May 18, 1999, the first engine of Chery was successfully rolled off the production line. Today, Chery has become a leading Chinese brand and pioneered in the mastery of engine technology driven by the spirit of "Self-reliance and Self-improvement".

In particular, Chery's nature of "Pioneers" is particularly manifested in the world's first full-function hybrid configuration DHT equipped with the first dual motor drive of Chinese brands.

Currently, Chery's Global Power Architecture 4.0 includes fuel, hybrid, pure electric, hydrogen, and other energy scenarios. Powered by the accumulation of strong power technology, the Chinese innovator essentially covers the automobile power technology route for at least the next 30 years.

Chery's brave and confident strides into technological frontiers Among Chinese brand vehicle enterprises, technology has always been the core brand label of Chery Automobile. Chery's DHT is widely favored by consumers, thanks to its superior technical performance.

The world's first full-function hybrid configuration makes Chery's DHT more advanced in technology and higher in technical content in the industry. The industry's first "9 working modes and 11-speed ratios", and the industry's only dual motor drive and the only "3 physical" of Chinese brands assist Chery's DHT to break through the restrictions of traditional hybrid, such as the one-sided pursuit of low energy consumption, lack of power, and poor adaptability of complex road conditions (can only run in urban areas). With multiple gears for accurate intelligent calculation and automatic switching, it offers stronger power and can adapt to wider scenarios.

The three gears of speed ratios of Chery's DHT can achieve 11 combined gears by adjusting the operating points of the engine and promoting dual motor cooperation. The optimal working gears are calculated by the control system to achieve efficient power output.

Each industry challenge has become a shining point after Chery's DHT breaks through the weakness. This is inseparable from the achievements of Chery Automobile's perfect quality management system, strict quality supervision standard, and advanced quality inspection technology under the bench verification for 30,000 hours and the vehicle verification for 5 million kilometers.