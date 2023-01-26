UrduPoint.com

Reyna Delivers Dortmund Again With Late Winner

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Reyna delivers Dortmund again with late winner

Mainz, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :American striker Gio Reyna scored a last-gasp winner in Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 victory over Mainz on Wednesday, securing the three points deep into injury-time.

The 20-year-old US international Reyna also scored the fourth in Dortmund's 4-3 home win over Augsburg on Sunday.

On Wednesday he nodded in a header with a minute of injury time remaining, sinking a dogged Mainz.

Dortmund lacked their usual fluency in attack, a consequence of missing the suspended Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham's absence, along with a long-term injury to Marco Reus and Mats Hummels starting from the bench, meant defender Niklas Suele captained Dortmund for the first time.

Manager Edin Terzic promised on Tuesday to fix the side's leaky defence, but Dortmund got off to the worst possible start when Lee Jae-Sung gave Mainz the lead in just the second minute.

Jae-Sung leapt past Julian Ryerson to head in a corner from Edimilson Fernandes, giving the home side their early lead.

Ryerson, playing just his second match for Dortmund after arriving from Union Berlin in January, quickly made up for his error, equalising just two minutes later with a deflected long-range effort.

With two goals after just four minutes, the game looked on course to match Dortmund's 4-3 home thriller over Augsburg from Sunday, but both teams dialled down the intensity for the remainder of the first half.

Terzic made a triple change after 61 minutes, bringing on wingers Reyna and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens -- both of whom scored from the bench against Augsburg -- alongside returning striker Sebastien Haller.

Haller had the crowd on their feet ten minutes after coming on when alone on goal near the penalty spot. But was a step too slow and saw the ball claimed by Mainz goalie Finn Dahmen.

With the match looking to be petering out into a draw, Reyna pounced on Haller's assist, sending the ball past Dahmen and into the back of the net.

Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt hailed his side's "emotional victory" while Terzic tempered his glee with a reality check.

"With almost the last action (of the game), we are the lucky winner, (but) that could have gone in any direction.

"There is still a lot of work waiting for us." Mainz's Danish manager Bo Svensson, whose side are only four points clear of the relegation spots, lamented Dortmund's "bitter" late winner, but said "there are many positive things we can take away.

The win sees Dortmund climb to third in the table, with four fixtures still to come this matchday.

In Wednesday's late matches, Union Berlin, Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt all have a chance to cut Bayern's lead on top of the table to three points.

Related Topics

Attack Mainz Dortmund Augsburg Freiburg Frankfurt Berlin Bo Lead Bellingham January Sunday All From Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

7 hours ago
 Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

8 hours ago
 Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to vi ..

Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to victory'

8 hours ago
 Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group c ..

Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group closed

8 hours ago
 UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World H ..

UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World Heritage List

8 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges P ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI leaders to respect national ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.