RGMBS Concludes 2nd Edition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit (RGMBS) concluded on Friday. It was held under the patronage of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, and inaugurated by Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard.

The summit was organized by the Ministry of the National Guard, through its Heath Affairs Department, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, and King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, in cooperation with a strategic partner the Ministry of Investment.

The summit aimed at displaying the complementary roles of ministries and various government institutions in upgrading the quality of medical biotechnology outcomes.

The second edition of RGMBS saw a number of panel sessions with the participation of the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Badar Al-Khorayef, CEO of the Saudi food and Drug Authority (SFDA) Dr. Hisham Aljadhey, and Chief Executive Officer of Ministry of National Guard's Health Affairs, Bandar Al Knawy.

The panel sessions discussed a number of topics on ideas and aspirations in the biotechnology field, including efforts to develop the sector and enhance its industrial and investment trends in order to innovate a "health industry, biotechnology.

" Ideas raised by participating experts, specialists, and researchers contributed to enriching the content of the summit, presenting insightful suggestions to enhance international cooperation to address the unprecedented challenges facing the heath sector. The sessions also emphasized the need to invest in biotechnology as the only way to develop new products and achieve economic growth through global health solutions derived from scientific progress and technical and industrial innovation.

The RGMBS also saw the signing of 11 memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements with biotechnology pioneers, government agencies, and leading international companies.

An exhibition was organized during the summit with the participation of key global drug and vaccine manufacturers and universities and research agencies from the Kingdom that displayed the latest technologies and innovations in drug and vaccine industries and their aspirations and the goals they seek to realize which fall within the Leadership's directives to enhance drug security.

