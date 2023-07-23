Rhodes wildfires prompt biggest ever Greek fire evacuation

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :High winds forecast for Sunday are expected to hamper firefighters' battle to contain a blaze burning out of control on the Greek island of Rhodes, sparking the biggest ever fire evacuation in Greece.

The island of Rhodes is one of Greece's most popular tourist destinations, particularly with British, German and French tourists -- many of whom are now being rapidly moved out of the path of the flames.

As Greece has been battered by an extended spell of extreme heat, flames have burned for nearly a week on the island.

"We had to evacuate an area of 30,000 people," Konstantia Dimoglidou, Greek police spokeswoman told AFP, adding that everything had gone "smoothly".

"This is the biggest fire evacuation ever in Greece." Police said that authorities had transported some 16,000 people across land, with 3,000 evacuated by sea, and others fleeing by road or under their own transport after being told to leave the area.

Authorities have warned that the battle to contain the flames -- raging in the middle of peak tourism season -- will take several days.

Fire department spokesman Vassilis Vathrakoyiannis warned that winds were set to become "more intense" through Sunday, which could further fan the flames.

Last year Rhodes, which has a population of over 100,000, welcomed some 2.5 million tourist arrivals.

The fires reached the village of Laerma during the night, engulfing houses and a church, while many hotels were damaged by flames that had reached to the coast.

On Sunday the blaze was burning in three active fronts -- including on the southeast coast of the island where firefighters tried to prevent the fire from crossing a creek.

They were receiving help by air from helicopters, chinooks and air tractors.

Efforts are focusing on preventing the fire from spreading further north into the dense forest.