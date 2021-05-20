UrduPoint.com
Rhodes Will Not Fall: Oxford College Says Statue Will Stay

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Rhodes will not fall: Oxford college says statue will stay

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :An Oxford University college said Thursday it will not take down a controversial statue of the 19th-century colonialist Cecil Rhodes, despite having backed its removal.

Oriel College voted last year in favour of removing the statue but said it would now not do so due to "regulatory and financial challenges".

"In light of the considerable obstacles to removal, Oriel's governing body has decided not to begin the legal process for relocation of the memorials," it added.

The four-year campaign to remove the statue was reignited by the global explosion of Black Lives Matter demonstrations last year, following the killing in the United States of African-American George Floyd by a police officer.

It followed a similar protest -- "Rhodes Must Fall" -- against a statue of the colonialist at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

"It has been a careful, finely balanced debate and we are fully aware of the impact our decision is likely to have in the UK and further afield," said Oriel's provost Neil Mendoza.

"We understand this nuanced conclusion will be disappointing to some." The "Rhodes Must Fall" campaign called the decision a "slap in the face".

"No matter how Oriel College might try to justify their decision, allowing the statue to remain is an act of institutional racism," it said in a statement.

"The morality of the decision of whether to remove the statue... has been subsumed into a cost-benefit analysis, one that does not take into account the human cost of letting the statue remain.

"Pretending that this is a choice made due to financial costs is a slap in the face with the hand of white supremacy," it added.

