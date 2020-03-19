UrduPoint.com
Ribery's Fiorentina Suffer Ten Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:50 AM

Ribery's Fiorentina suffer ten coronavirus cases

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso revealed on Wednesday ten members of the Italian outfit have tested positive for coronavirus, with three in hospital.

"The situation is worsening, in the club we have about ten people affected by this unfortunate disease, three members of staff are in hospital," Commisso told Sky Sport Italia from the United States.

Players infected include Italian forward Patrick Cutrone, Argentine German Pezzella and Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic.

As a result the Tuscany side have launched a fundraiser to help city hospitals with former France midfielder Franck Ribery donating 50,000 Euros ($54,000).

"I want to thank Ribery for his donation," said Commisso.

"We've started well, we've already raised 420,000 euros with a target of 500,000."Serie A rivals Brescia also confirmed two employees had tested positive for COVID-19 which has killed nearly 3,000 people in Italy.

