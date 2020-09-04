UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ricciardo Eyes First Podium Of Season At Monza

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:50 AM

Ricciardo eyes first podium of season at Monza

Monza, Italy, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Renault hope to beat Red Bull and claim their first podium finish of the season in this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo said on Thursday.

The Australian, who finished a close fourth behind Max Verstappen at last Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, told reporters that he believed he was catching the Dutchman and felt set to pass him on the closing laps.

"After last weekend, we should come here with confidence," said Ricciardo during a pre-event video news conference at Monza.

"If that results in a podium, time will tell -- that is our aim, our target, but to sit here, confidently, and say 'yes we are going to be a podium car' "We'll wait and see, but I think we should be competitive -- I won't deny that.

" Renault grabbed their best result of the season last weekend when Ricciardo came home fourth ahead of teammate Esteban Ocon.

Ocon said: "Of course, we were very close to the podium in Spa. But we're not in that position yet - the car was competitive and I think there is another opportunity.

"But let's not try to think about that too hard. Let's do our job and in doing so, if we have the speed, we will try to maximise and get it done."

Related Topics

Car Job Turkish Lira Sunday Best Renault

Recent Stories

UAE partakes in Arab Economy Ministers meeting

9 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi relations are steadily growing and will ..

39 minutes ago

MOFAIC launches a webpage dedicated to travel guid ..

54 minutes ago

Spirit of resistance against oppression dominates ..

33 minutes ago

Russian Fighter MiG-31 Intercepts UK, US Planes Ov ..

52 minutes ago

PA Speaker directs to hold inquiry regarding Anti- ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.