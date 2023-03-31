UrduPoint.com

Ricciardo Says 'signs Pointing' To 2024 Grid Return

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Ricciardo says 'signs pointing' to 2024 grid return

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Daniel Ricciardo says he still has the hunger to compete in Formula One and the "signs are pointing" to him being back on the grid in 2024, with Red Bull boss Christian Horner saying the Australian was race ready.

The 33-year-old left McLaren at the end of last season, a year before his contract ran out, to make way for fellow Australian Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo, who has eight career wins, had largely played second fiddle to teammate Lando Norris and opted to take time away from the sport's demanding schedule before signing on as Red Bull's reserve driver.

As part of the deal, Ricciardo will only attend a handful of the 23 races this season and is at his first in Melbourne this weekend, where he was mobbed by fans Friday.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner said Ricciardo had sat in on all their briefings and would do testing for the team later in the year.

"Daniel is just a positive energy to have around and it's great to see him getting his mojo back and that big smile on his face," he said.

"Even though he's not driving in F1, he's probably the most popular driver here (in Melbourne)." Asked if Ricciardo could sit in for Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez should either be unfit to race, Horner replied: "I'd say he's about 10 minutes away from being ready.

He's training hard and he's ready to go given the chance." Ricciardo told the Herald Sun newspaper "the signs are pointing towards getting back on the grid".

"I feel like that's currently where I'm tracking, at least in my head... I've even put myself in scenarios now where I'm like, if I got back on the grid tomorrow, what would I do differently?" He said his brief time away had already made him realise "how much I do care about it".

"I want to be back with a top team, and a team where I have that confidence back and my mojo." Where that opportunity might come remains to be seen.

With double world champion Verstappen dominant at Red Bull and teammate Perez winning the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix a fortnight ago, it seems unlikely the door will open there.

Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin also appear to have settled line-ups, which would mean a mid-level team -- something Ricciardo has previously scoffed at.

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer confirmed Friday he had spoken with Ricciardo about a potential drive for the 2023 season, before opting to sign Pierre Gasly.

But he "wouldn't be surprised" to see the Australian return to the F1 grid.

Related Topics

World Driver Mercedes Melbourne Pierre Saudi Arabia Oscar Christian All From Top Aston Martin Race McLaren

Recent Stories

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm A ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Umm Al Qaiwain Deputy Ruler

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.