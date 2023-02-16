UrduPoint.com

RICEC To Host Riyadh International Show Jumping Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 10:10 AM

RICEC to host Riyadh International Show Jumping Championship

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center (RICEC) will host on Thursday Riyadh International Show Jumping Championship, the first such event ever to be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the participation of 81 female and male jockeys from eight countries.

The completion, which will run until next Saturday, will serve as a test for the preparedness of the Saudi Equestrian Federation and its affiliated agencies before the hosting of the International Equestrian Championships in 2024 at RICEC.

Organizers of the championship have succeeded in preparing the jumping hall in less than two weeks with their work commencing on the 1st of February.

The field of the Riyadh International Championship is distinguished by the high-quality lighting, reflecting the high-profile of the championship with colored lights, using the wash lightening and rotating heads techniques.

The ground field was prepared through several stages in record time not exceeding 10 days. It was first compacted and then some materials were added to keep it solid and soft and more suitable for the competing horses. A new podium for VIPs and audience were also built in record time in preparation for the championship.

