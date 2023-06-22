Open Menu

Rich Countries Pledge $2.7 Bn To Decarbonise Senegal Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Rich countries pledge $2.7 bn to decarbonise Senegal economy

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :A group of wealthy nations and multilateral development banks have promised to mobilise 2.5 billion Euros to help Senegal reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, President Macky Sall said Thursday.

"Senegal has committed to increasing the share of electricity generated by renewable energy to 40 percent by 2030 with financing to the order of 2.5 billion euros," equivalent to $2.7 billion, Sall told a roundtable at the two-day Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris.

Currently, just over 30 percent of power comes from renewable sources, but that is based on "unfavourable loans," Sall said.

The deal with Senegal -- underwritten by France, Germany, Britain, Canada and the European Union -- is the most recent in a series of so-called just energy transition partnerships.

The first of these types of arrangements, announced at the CO26 climate conference 2021, saw $8.5 billion promised to help South Africa wean itself of coal-fired power, but observers have raised concerns that the deal is too reliant on loans rather than grants.

Other deals with Indonesia ($20 billion) and Vietnam ($15.

5 billion) followed.

"The renewables target that Senegal have proposed is a good idea, we don't want them to be locked into long term dependence on gas," said Ronan Palmer, an analyst at climate think tank E3G.

"But the finance providers for Senegal's JETP have to very carefully avoid the mistakes made in South Africa," he added. "This should not be a mechanism for more debt." Earlier this week Sall vowed to strengthen "democracy and freedom" in his country, in his first public reaction to deadly June 1-3 unrest sparked by the conviction of a popular opposition leader, that has shaken the West African state's image for stability.

At least 16 people were killed, according to the authorities. Amnesty International puts the toll at 23, and the opposition at 26.

The bloodshed has shaken the West African state's image for stability, in a region notorious for coups and turmoil.

"Our economic profile has become very attractive. This year we are going to start extracting oil and gas," he said on Tuesday on a state visit to Portugal.

"That may also be the reason for all this frenzy."

Related Topics

Electricity Canada Democracy France Amnesty International European Union Oil Visit Germany Paris Palmer Indonesia Portugal South Africa Senegal Vietnam Tank May June Gas All From Share Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

41 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

48 seconds ago
 PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

6 minutes ago
 Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

9 minutes ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

12 minutes ago
Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

26 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners ..

Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

31 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

2 hours ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous