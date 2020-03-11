Rich tribute paid to comedian Amanullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A condolence reference for comedian Amanullah Khan was held at the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Wednesday, in which, a rich tribute was paid to him.

The reference was organised by Lahore Arts Council in collaboration with cultural journalist foundation of Pakistan.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Amanullah Khan was the hero in comedy and he was regarded as the best stage performer of Pakistan.

The minister paid tribute to Amanullah and said that all junior artists called him Guru as he was very popular on stage. He worked in Punjabi stage shows all over country.

He said that Amanullah was much-talented artist who earned good name for the country by his scintillating performance at home and abroad. LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan paid a special tribute to versatile comedian Amanullah Khan and said that he was valuable assets for stage, comedy and drama industry.

He said that the service rendered by the great actor for showbiz industry especially in the field of comedy would be remembered for long, adding that the LAC was always praise the services of its heroes.

Famous comedian Sohail Ahmed, Khalid Abbas Dar, Pervaiz Kaleem, SebaButt Amanullah Khan's son Amanat and others also participated in the event.