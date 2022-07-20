Rich tribute paid to Nadeem on his 81st birthday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Fans paid tribute to the legendary actor Nadeem Baig on his 81st birthday celebrated here on Tuesday.

A programme titled 'Suneheri Yadain' (season 6) was organaised by the Kamran Art promoters in press club auditorium Hyderabad.

Famous artists of Hyderabad, including Samreen Falstini, Aurangzeb Rangeela, Sidra Shaikh, Prof. Tanveer Siddiqui and others performed on old melodious Pakistani songs, particularly those filmed on the actor, and received applause from the audience.