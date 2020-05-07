UrduPoint.com
Rich Tributes Paid To Mahaz E Azadi Founder Sofi Akbar In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:50 AM

Rich tributes paid to Mahaz e Azadi founder Sofi Akbar in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, on 43rd Foundation Day of Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi, President, Mir Mohamad Iqbal has paid rich tributes to the party founder, late Sofi Mohammad Akbar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mir MohamadIqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar said that time had proved the decision of National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah to embrace throne and stabbing the freedom movement of Kashmiris was unwise, foolish and shortsighted and tears of shame, dismay and helplessness of his son and grandson are now a witness to this very truth.

He said that Sufi Mohammad Akbar was the only daring person in his organisation who openly offered rebellion against this decision of deception at that moment. Sofi Mohammad Akbar in an atmosphere of chaos, threat and suppression laid the foundation of Mahaz-e-Azadi to guard and guide the struggle of freedom, he added.

Mir Mohammad Iqbal said that Mahaz-e-Azadi would continue its struggle to achieve the goal of right to self-determination and appealed the world community to take notice of atrocities at the hands of Indian forces under the black blanket of corona lockdown.

