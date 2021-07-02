UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Richard Branson Planning Trip To Space Ahead Of Rival Bezos

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 09:00 AM

Richard Branson planning trip to space ahead of rival Bezos

Washington, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :British billionaire Richard Branson one-upped his rival Jeff Bezos on Thursday, announcing that he too will travel to space -- as many as nine days ahead of the Amazon founder.

Branson's company Virgin Galactic said in a statement that he would be a "mission specialist" aboard the SpaceShipTwo Unity, which will go to space as early as July 11, "pending weather and technical checks." If the schedule holds, Branson would make it to the cosmos before Bezos, who said he would travel to space aboard the New Shepard launch vehicle belonging to his company Blue Origin on July 20.

The two billionaires have founded rival companies to take tourists on short flights to suborbital space.

Branson "will evaluate the private astronaut experience and will undergo the same training, preparation and flight as Virgin Galactic's future astronauts.

"The Company will use his observations from his flight training and spaceflight experience to enhance the journey for all future astronaut customers," Virgin Galactic said.

The company plans to livestream the flight.

Virgin Galactic's spacecraft is not a classic rocket, but rather a carrier airplane that reaches a high altitude and releases a smaller spacecraft, the VSS Unity, that fires its engines and reaches suborbital space, then glides back to earth.

"I truly believe that space belongs to all of us," Branson said.

"After more than 16 years of research, engineering, and testing, Virgin Galactic stands at the vanguard of a new commercial space industry, which is set to open space to humankind."After this flight, two more tests are expected before the start of regular commercial flights in 2022, according to Virgin Galactic.

Related Topics

Weather Company Vehicle Same July All From Industry

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

9 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

10 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

10 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

8 hours ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

8 hours ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.