Richard Rogers, British Architect Behind Pompidou Centre, Dies Aged 88: Reports

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 09:20 AM

Richard Rogers, British architect behind Pompidou Centre, dies aged 88: reports

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :British architect Richard Rogers, known for designing some of the world's most famous buildings including Paris' Pompidou Centre, has died aged 88, according to media reports.

Rogers, who changed the London skyline with distinctive creations such as the Millennium Dome and the 'Cheesegrater', "passed away quietly" Saturday night, Freud communications agency's Matthew Freud told the Press Association.

