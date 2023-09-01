Richardson and Lyles shine in Zurich, but rare defeat for Warholm

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles were two of a host of newly-crowned world champions to transform their winning form in Budapest into victory at the Diamond League meet in Zurich on Thursday.

But there was a first Diamond League defeat in five years for Norway's hurdler supreme Karsten Warholm, as Josh Kerr (1500m), Gianmarco Tamberi (high jump) and Neeraj Chopra (javelin) were also pushed off the top of the podiums after success in the Hungarian capital.

Sprint queen Richardson scorched to victory in the blue riband 100m, clocking 10.88sec to finish ahead of Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Elaine Thompson-Herah in a photo finish at 11.00sec.

"I am feeling really good for being able to finish this season as fast as I can," said Richardson, who won 200m bronze and was also part of the US team that won gold in the 4x100m relay in Budapest.