Richardson impresses again with 10.77sec 100m win

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :American Sha'Carri Richardson delivered another impressive 100m victory on Sunday, clocking 10.77sec into a 1.2m/sec headwind to triumph at the USA Track and Field Golden Games in Walnut, California.

Richardson, the 21-year-old who became the sixth-fastest woman in history last month with a time of 10.72sec at a meeting in Florida, was in impressive form again on the Mt. San Antonio College track, where she clocked a stunning 10.74sec in the heats.

Although she couldn't suppress a little shrug of disappointment at failing to improve on that in the final, Richardson said she knew she had more in her with the US Olympic trials and Tokyo Games fast approaching.

"Definitely was expecting a different time, a different execution," she said, adding that, in addition to the headwind, having to reset more than once at the start was a bit unsettling.

"At the end of the day there's no excuses," she said. "(I) executed a fine race, I walked away with the 'Dub' (W). So I'm not disappointed." But she is focused on making history in the event in which only Florence Griffith Joyner -- whose world record of 10.49sec was set in 1988 -- and Carmelita Jeter and Marion Jones have broken 10.7sec.

"At the end of the day, I know I can do better," she said. "Whenever it comes, it comes, but most definitely want to make history. I want to let everybody know every time I step on the track it's going to be an unbelievable presentation." American Cravon Gillespie won the men's 100m in 9.96sec (wind, 1.9m/sec). Compatriot Isiah Young was second in 9.99 and Chris Belcher third in 10.01.

World champion Noah Lyles took the men's 200m, pouring it on late to overtake Kenny Bednarek in the final five meters and win in 19.

90sec. Bednarek was second in 19.94 and Trinidad's Jereem Richards was third in 20.20.

Gabby Thomas won the women's 200m in 22.12sec, holding off a late charge from 35-year-old Allyson Felix, who finished second in 22.26 in her first 200m since 2017.

Felix, the only female track and field athlete to win six Olympic gold medals, has focused on the 400m in the latter part of her career, but is planning to contest the 200m and 400m at the US Olympic trials in June.

Her late surge saw her edge Lynna Irby, who was third in 22.27sec.

- Benjamin makes statement - A string of events saw world-leading performances posted, including Rai Benjamin's stellar 47.13sec to win a blistering 400m hurdles final in his first start in the event in this Olympic season.

Kyron McMasters of the British Virgin Islands was second in 47.50 and Brazil's Alison Dos Santos was third in 47.68 -- all three within Dos Santos' previous best of 2021 of 48.15.

The times were national records for both McMasters and Dos Santos.

American Elle Purrier won the women's 1,500m in a world leading 3min 58.36sec.

Purrier improved on her previous personal best of 4:00.77 and eclipsed the previous top time this year of 3:59.67 set by Australian Linden Hall in Melbourne on April 1.

American Christopher Nilsen won the men's pole vault with a leap of 5.91m, eclipsing the 5.90m cleared by world record-holder Armand Duplantis at a meet in Louisiana last month. And Shamier Little won the women's 400m hurdles in a world-leading 53.65sec.