UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Richemont Luxury Sales Surpass Pre-pandemic Levels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Richemont luxury sales surpass pre-pandemic levels

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Swiss luxury goods group Richmont, which owns the jeweller Cartier, said Friday that sales had climbed above their pre-pandemic level thanks to customers in Asia, the Americas and middle East.

In its first quarter that ends on June 30, Richmont recorded sales equivalent to 4.3 billion Euros ($5.0 billion), a leap of 121 percent from the same period in 2020, which was marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

But sales were also 18 percent higher than in the comparable period of 2019, a company statement said, and surpassed an average analyst forecast compiled by the Swiss agency AWP of 4.1 billion euros.

Particularly strong results were reported in the Asia-Pacific region, in the Americas and in the Middle East, notably in Dubai and Saudi Arabia where tourism provided an added boost, a statement said.

In Europe however, sales were 15 percent lower than in the group's first quarter in 2019, owing to a sharp downturn in tourism.

A breakdown by sector showed that jewellery sales led the advance, up by 43 percent compared with the first quarter of 2019, followed by watches.

Fashion sales declined meanwhile, in part owing to fewer travellers stopping at airport boutiques.

On Monday, Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group had reported a jump of 54.4 percent in 2021 first-half sales.

Related Topics

Europe Dubai Company Same Saudi Arabia Middle East June 2019 2020 From Asia Billion Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza get Golden Visa

33 minutes ago

All efforts to be made to probe Dasu incident, PM ..

47 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

2 hours ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 16, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.