UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Richmond Removing Confederate Statues, Mississippi Retires State Flag

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Richmond removing Confederate statues, Mississippi retires state flag

Washington, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :A campaign in the United States to remove symbols of the pro-slavery Civil War South gained momentum on Wednesday as workers began taking down statues in the Virginia city that was the Confederate capital and Mississippi retired the state flag.

Workers in Richmond, Virginia, removed a statue of Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, a Confederate general, after the city's mayor ordered the "immediate removal" of Confederate monuments.

In Jackson, Mississippi, the state flag was permanently lowered from the state's capitol and taken to a nearby museum. The Mississippi state flag was the last US state banner featuring a Confederate emblem.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he was using his emergency powers to remove Confederate monuments in order to "expedite the healing process for the city.

" "It is past time," Stoney said. "As the capital city of Virginia we have needed to turn this page for decades." The mayor said that as the Southern capital during the 1861-65 Civil War, Richmond has been "burdened with that legacy." "The great weight of that burden has fallen on our residents of color," Stoney added. "These statues, although symbolic, have cast a shadow on the dreams of our children of color.

"By removing them we can begin to heal and focus our attention on our future."Stoney called the move a "down payment" rather than a "solution" to racial injustice in the city and across America.

He said the statues also presented a threat to public safety because protesters have been attempting to take them down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Richmond Virginia Jackson United States From Weight Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.7 million, de ..

15 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Supports UAE’s candidacy for non-pe ..

8 hours ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

9 hours ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.