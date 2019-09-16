UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riders On The Storm: World Cup Ready For Japan Typhoons

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:00 AM

Riders on the storm: World Cup ready for Japan typhoons

Tokyo, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Rugby World Cup organisers have learned from a massive typhoon that smashed into Tokyo and disrupted some teams' arrivals, saying it highlighted their "meticulous" contingency planning for natural disaster-prone Japan.

Just days before the World Cup kicks off, tournament director Alan Gilpin told AFP in an interview that last Sunday's typhoon Faxai probably would have resulted in a game being cancelled if it had happened on a match day.

"From our perspective, one of the biggest typhoons in recent years has just come right through Tokyo and Yokohama, right into the heart of the tournament infrastructure for us and reassuringly, no problems," said Gilpin.

The typhoon scored a direct hit on Tokyo and Chiba with record winds and rainfall, affecting transport to and from the capital's main Narita Airport. Power has still not been restored to 90,000 households in Chiba, to the east of Tokyo.

It left England marooned at the airport for five hours while Australia were forced to delay their departure for the tournament that begins on Friday.

But World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper said these were "minor hiccups compared to the size of the storm." "You never know until you execute the contingency plan whether it is on track. But the planning is meticulous and we know there are some likelihoods here that we'll have to deal with. All the plans are in place," stressed Gosper.

Typhoon Faxai had given planners a valuable opportunity to "track that exact set of facts onto a match weekend and work through the scenarios," said Gilpin, who revealed in the event of a similar weather event approaching he would receive updated forecasts every three hours.

Any decision to cancel a match would be made around 24 hours ahead of kick-off, with final confirmation around eight hours before, he said.

They may yet get a chance to put those plans into effect, as a tropical depression has formed south of Japan, with current forecasts showing it heading right for the main island.

- Ale and hearty - If a pool match were to be abandoned, it would count as a 0-0 draw -- which could potentially have a huge impact on what is expected to be a very tight tournament.

Gosper said it meant teams would be striving for every point and could explain New Zealand's ruthless 92-7 demolition of Tonga in their final warm-up.

But despite that lop-sided "rehearsal", Gosper predicted "the most competitive World Cup for a while," tipping Fiji and hosts Japan as potential dark horses.

Gosper said the recent volatility at the top of the world rankings showed the tournament was wide open. But he defended a system that has been criticised after New Zealand, Wales and now Ireland enjoyed spells at number one recently.

"It's the first bit of movement we've had for 10 years," Gosper said. "It's nice to have that conjecture a little bit. And it's not a bad thing for rankings to be debated.

"In a World Cup, once that kick-off happens for the first game, it's not about the rankings any more." Both officials said they were delighted with the warm welcome the squads are receiving around their training camps and with ticket sales which are "as close to a sell-out as you can get," according to Gilpin.

As venues put the finishing touches to preparations for an invasion of fans, Gilpin had comforting words on key supplies for rugby supporters from around the world.

"They've got enough beer in, that's for sure," he reassured.

Related Topics

Weather Storm World Australia Nice Yokohama Tokyo Wales Ireland Tonga Japan Fiji New Zealand May Sunday Event All From Top Airport Depression

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohamed bin Salman discuss cons ..

6 hours ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi praises achievements of Traffic S ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles martyrs&#039; families

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends closing ceremony of Moha ..

10 hours ago

UAE win 43 jiu-jitsu medals in Los Angeles

10 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on martyrdom of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.