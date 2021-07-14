UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Right To Education Fully Protected In Xinjiang: White Paper

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Right to education fully protected in Xinjiang: white paper

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The right to education is fully protected in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Wednesday.

With support from the central government, Xinjiang has taken all necessary measures to develop education, sharing the benefits of educational progress equally among all ethnic groups, said the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang.

"In 2020, the gross enrollment rate of preschool institutions reached 98.2 percent, the completion rate of nine-year compulsory education was 95.7 percent, and the gross enrollment rate of senior high schools reached 98.9 percent, it noted.

Related Topics

Education China Progress 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Bigger Celebrations, Bigger Offers! OPPO F19 and A ..

34 minutes ago

Moonis Elahi's appointment to the federal cabinet ..

37 minutes ago

Sheikh Saud honours outstanding graduates in Umm A ..

47 minutes ago

Saudi ministry launches awareness campaign for Haj ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1,980 new cases of coronavirus, 2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.