Right Wing Chaves Wins Costa Rica Presidency As Figueres Concedes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Right wing Chaves wins Costa Rica presidency as Figueres concedes

San José, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Right-wing former finance minister Rodrigo Chaves is set to be Costa Rica's new president after his opponent Jose Maria Figueres conceded defeat on Sunday.

Chaves held a close to six percentage point lead in provisional results over Figueres, the centrist former president.

"Costa Rica has voted and the people have spoken.

Since we are democrats we respect that decision," said Figueres, 67, who congratulated Chaves and wished him well.

His concession came moments after the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) revealed Chaves led by 52.9 percent compared to 47.1 percent for Figueres with 89 percent of votes counted.

Unemployment and an economic crisis dominated the campaign between two scandal-tainted candidates relieved not to have their past indiscretions take center stage.

