UrduPoint.com

Rights Activists Urge Biden To Push Back Kabul Pullout Deadline

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Rights activists urge Biden to push back Kabul pullout deadline

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Two top human rights organizations called Friday for President Joe Biden to extend the August 31 deadline for US troops to leave Kabul in order to help evacuate Afghans fearing Taliban reprisals.

Sarah Holewinski, head of the Washington bureau at Human Rights Watch, told a news conference the most at-risk Afghans would not be able to get out before the deadline unless flights out of Kabul are ramped up.

"We hope President Biden will announce a delayed departure for US forces so that more at-risk Afghans (can) be evacuated," Holewinski said.

Speaking from an undisclosed location, Shaharzad Akbar, head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, said Afghans feared being abandoned by Washington.

"The fear is that as soon as the foreign, the Western citizens are evacuated... the airport airfield will be left to the Taliban and people will be left at the mercy of the Taliban," Akbar said. "And there will be a massacre." Akbar added that of the 30 members of her organization who are trying to get out of Kabul and who possess all the necessary documents, so far none has been able to enter the airport.

In an interview with ABC News broadcast Wednesday, Biden did not rule out keeping US troops in Kabul beyond August 31 if there were still Americans on the ground.

Thousands of Afghans have flocked to Kabul airport since the capital was overrun by the Taliban on Sunday.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Washington August Sunday All From Top Airport

Recent Stories

Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-s ..

Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-sharing deal

9 minutes ago
 WADA revokes Athens doping lab accreditation

WADA revokes Athens doping lab accreditation

9 minutes ago
 Babar, Fawad rescue Pakistan from horror start in ..

Babar, Fawad rescue Pakistan from horror start in second Test

9 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides services to more than 6000 mo ..

Rescue 1122 provides services to more than 6000 mourners on 9th, 10th Muharram i ..

9 minutes ago
 Some 20 Italian Aid Workers Remain in Afghanistan ..

Some 20 Italian Aid Workers Remain in Afghanistan - Consul

16 minutes ago
 Revolutionary steps for Delivery of Quality educat ..

Revolutionary steps for Delivery of Quality education, health cover across AJK s ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.