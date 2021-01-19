UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Court Condemns Switzerland For Fining Beggar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

Rights court condemns Switzerland for fining beggar

Strasbourg, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday faulted Switzerland for imposing a heavy fine on a Romanian woman for begging and then detaining her when she couldn't pay.

The ethnic Roma in her late twenties, was fined 500 Swiss francs (464 euros, $563 at current rates) for begging on the street in Geneva in January 2014.

When the woman, who is illiterate and has no job or welfare payments, failed to pay up, she was placed in temporary detention for five days.

The court found the penalties against the woman were out of proportion with Switzerland's aims of fighting organised crime and protecting passers-by, residents and business owners.

The woman had "the right, which is inherent in human dignity, to express her distress and try to meet her needs by begging", the verdict said.

Switzerland had violated article 8 of the European Convention of Human Rights, which guarantees the protection of private and family life, it said, ordering the country to pay the woman 922 Euros ($1,118) in moral damages.

Related Topics

Business Fine Job Roma Geneva Switzerland Turkish Lira January Women Moral Family Court

Recent Stories

UAE reinforces commitment to sustainable developme ..

6 minutes ago

China-Philippines cooperation promotes economic re ..

21 minutes ago

GNSS winter school to start from Feb 22

21 minutes ago

Biden must end Trump's 'shameful' Central America ..

21 minutes ago

Condition of Chinese trapped miners improve after ..

23 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in sialkot

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.