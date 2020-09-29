Rights group accuses France of protest 'crackdown'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Rights group Amnesty International on Tuesday accused French authorities of using "vague laws" to conduct a "draconian crackdown" on anti-government protests and demonstrations against police brutality.

French authorities have resorted to "overly broad laws to arrest and prosecute thousands of protesters who did not commit violent acts," the group said in a report.

While it did not defend the actions of protesters who commit violence or arson, the rights group said many who were peaceful have been fined, arrested and prosecuted -- some for merely bringing goggles to a protest.

The justice ministry told AFP it would comment only after reading the full 63-page report.

According to Amnesty, more than 40,000 people were convicted in France in 2018 and 2019 "on the basis of vague laws" for crimes including "contempt of public officials," "participation in a group with a view to committing violent acts" and "organising a protest without complying with notification requirements."Between April and October 2019, 210 people were detained under a new ban on wearing face coverings to protests -- which many do to protect themselves against police teargas.

The offence comes with a fine of up to 15,000 Euros ($17,400) and a jail term of up to a year, and led to 41 convictions last year.