UrduPoint.com

Rights Groups Condemn Texas Governor Order On Transgender Youth Medical Care

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Rights groups condemn Texas governor order on transgender youth medical care

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :"Unethical," "scary" and "maddening" -- human rights groups have reacted with fury to a Texas order that a state agency should investigate cases of transgender children receiving gender-affirming medical care as child abuse.

Earlier this week, Republican Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, directing it to probe "any reported instances of Texas children being subjected to abusive gender-transitioning procedures".

The order -- which has been condemned by US President Joe Biden's Democratic administration -- followed a legal opinion issued by the Texas attorney general stating that "a number of so-called 'sex-change' procedures for minors already constitute child abuse under existing Texas law." Human Rights Campaign, a US-based LGBTQ advocacy group, called the opinion and order "unprecedented" and "a craven, politically motivated attempt to criminalize healthcare decisions made between parents, medical experts, and transgender youth." In a virtual meeting hosted by the group, 11-year-old Libby Gonzalez said it "feels very scary".

"It's also super annoying that all of these lawmakers are just bullying me and other trans and non-binary kids. It's really sad," she said.

"To say that it's scary is an understatement of a lifetime," said her mother, Rachel Gonzales.

The US-based League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) on Friday called the order "unethical and illegal.

" In a statement, LULAC LGBTQ committee chair Jesse Garcia said the move was "attacking a marginalized population... to score political points" and "fueling discrimination." Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, medical director of the Child and Adolescent Gender Center, which offers medical care and advocacy to transgender children, called the moves "maddening." "There are more than 25 years of published scientific evidence that support current clinical practice guidelines and standards of care," he said.

"This interdisciplinary model of care that is referred to as a gender-affirming approach has been endorsed by every major medical and mental health professional health society in the United States." The Transgender Law Center has slammed the opinion and order as seeking "to criminalize parents, caregivers, guardians, or health care professionals." The White House issued its own condemnation on Thursday.

"The Texas Attorney General's attack on loving parents who seek medical care for their transgender children is dangerous to the health of kids in Texas and part of a much larger trend of conservative officials cynically attacking LGBTQI+ youth to score political points," a spokesperson told US media.

Several US states, including South Dakota, Alabama and Florida, have put forward legislation regarding transgender youth in recent years.

Related Topics

Attack Governor Condemnation White House Florida United States Family Media All Sad

Recent Stories

Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziri ..

Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its ..

EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its sanctions list

1 hour ago
 Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railw ..

Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railway

2 hours ago
 Differently-able Lahore Qalandars’ fan support h ..

Differently-able Lahore Qalandars’ fan support his team on stretcher

2 hours ago
 Qalandars reach PSL 7 final clash with Sultans aft ..

Qalandars reach PSL 7 final clash with Sultans after beating United by six runs

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>