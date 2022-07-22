UrduPoint.com

Rights Groups Urge DR Congo To Release Journalist

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Rights groups urge DR Congo to release journalist

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Dozens of rights groups have urged the Democratic Republic of Congo to release a Congolese journalist detained last week, after intelligence agents set free a US reporter arrested with him.

On July 13, the DRC's intelligence service detained Joseph Kazadi and American journalist Stavros Nicolas Niarchos in the southeastern city of Lubumbashi in Katanga province.

Agents then held both men in the capital Kinshasa, a senior government official previously told AFP, explaining that the journalists had allegedly made unauthorised contact with armed groups.

Niarchos, a 33-year-old freelancer who writes for American magazines The Nation and The New Yorker, was released on Tuesday and has left the vast central African nation.

But Kazadi -- who writes for a Lubumbashi newspaper and had been acting as a fixer for Niarchos -- remains in detention.

On Thursday, the Katanga branch of the DRC's national press union UNPC, urged an "unconditional release" for Kazadi.

"Human rights are the same for all people in the world," the press union stated, comparing the American's release to his Congolese colleague's ongoing detention.

The head of the Africa office of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Arnaud Froger, called for his "immediate release".

"The detention of this Congolese journalist is completely arbitrary and even tends towards harassment after the release of his American colleague," he said in a statement in French.

The US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) also called for Kazadi's release in a statement on Wednesday.

"Journalists in the DRC are far too often arrested and detained for their work. Authorities seem not to believe that journalism is not a crime," CPJ's Africa programme director Angela Quintal was quoted as saying.

Separately on Wednesday, 34 Congolese human rights organisations said in a joint statement that Kazadi had committed no offence and demanded his release.

Related Topics

Africa World Lubumbashi Kinshasa Same Congo July All Government

Recent Stories

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

2 hours ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

2 hours ago
 Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Au ..

Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Authority: AJK PM

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial ev ..

Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial evidence for contempt of court p ..

2 hours ago
 Biometric, queue system to be introduced in health ..

Biometric, queue system to be introduced in healthcare facilities across Punjab: ..

2 hours ago
 Agricultural Advisory Committee meets to discuss v ..

Agricultural Advisory Committee meets to discuss various matters

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.