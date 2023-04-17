UrduPoint.com

Rins Rules In Austin After Bagnaia Blunder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Rins rules in Austin after Bagnaia blunder

Austin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Alex Rins won Sunday's attritional Grand Prix of the Americas following a blunder from Ducati's MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Rins capitalised on a fall from leader and pole-sitter Bagnaia to claim the third leg of the season and end Honda's long winless run.

Luca Marini (Ducati-VR46) took second with Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) in third.

Bagnaia won Saturday's sprint but left the showpiece race in Austin pointless as Marco Bezzecchi, who finished sixth, extended his lead at the top of the riders' standings.

Rins, a winner for Suzuki at the circuit in 2019, was gifted the lead before the halfway stage of the 20-lap race when Bagnaia's bike hit the Texan tarmac.

Second to Bagnaia in the sprint 24 hours earlier, Rins controlled the race perfectly from that moment on for his sixth win in motorcycling's premier class and his first for his new team.

"I was trying to push 'Pecco' (Bagnaia), in the chicanes pushing so much, so I'm very happy, and so proud of the team," said Rins, beaming from beneath a traditional Texan cowboy hat.

- Boost for Honda - Marini crossed the line almost three and a half seconds back for his best result in MotoGP.

"I was careful at the beginning, I didn't want to make a mistake," he said, "I had good pace. After Pecco's crash I tried to overtake Fabio and catch Alex, but he was so strong and Honda had the best bike, they were impossible to beat but I'm really satisfied with my result.

" Bezzecchi, who won the main event in Argentina, takes an 11-point lead over Bagnaia to the fourth race of the season in Spain at the end of the month.

Rins, 27, moves up to third, six points behind Bagnaia, for whom this blunder followed the one he made when nailed on for second in Argentina.

"I don't understand, I'm so disappointed and quite nervous as it wasn't my fault," said a dejected Bagnaia, who was within one point of Bezzecchi in the rider's standings going into the race.

Bagnaia was far from the only faller, with Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin and Aleix Espargaro crashing in the opening lap as only 13 of the 22-strong grid completed the race.

Rins' success was a boost for Honda, with their last win in the premier class dating back to Marc Marquez's win on the factory bike in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in October 2021.

Marquez, a seven-time winner on the Austin circuit, and last year's Grand Prix of the Americas winner Enea Bastianini, were both missing from Sunday's race as they recover from injuries sustained in the season-opener in Portugal.

The Moto2 race went to Spanish teenager Pedro Acosta, his second win of the campaign after a tight battle with Italian Tony Arbolino, who maintained his lead in the riders standings.

Another Spanish teenager Ivan Ortola took the Moto3 honours for his first career win as fifth-placed Daniel Holgado remained at the head of the championship on 49 points with Diogo Moreira.

Related Topics

World Honda Lead Austin Argentina Spain Portugal October Sunday 2019 Event From Suzuki Best Top Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

6 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US T ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US Treasury, senior officials from ..

8 hours ago
 SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

8 hours ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

10 hours ago
 Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAE’ ..

Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAE’s university students

10 hours ago
 $17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab coun ..

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab countries in 2022: UAE Internation ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.