UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rio De Janeiro Confirms First Virus Deaths In Favelas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Rio de Janeiro confirms first virus deaths in favelas

Rio de Janeiro, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Brazilian authorities on Thursday confirmed the first deaths from new coronavirus in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, where poverty, crowding and poor sanitation have raised fears of a catastrophe.

The Rio health ministry reported six victims in four slums from different parts of the city, in its database of coronavirus deaths.

They included two in Rocinha, the largest slum in Latin America, which sits perched in the hills overlooking the chic neighborhoods of Gavea and Sao Conrado, near the iconic Ipanema beach.

Rio's favelas are home to 1.

5 million people, around a quarter of the city's population.

Basic coronavirus containment measures such as hand-washing and social distancing present a major challenge there.

Many homes have no running water, and many people have no savings and no way to make a living if they stay home.

On Thursday the Federal government began disbursing monthly payments of 600 reals (about $120) to help such families through the crisis.

Brazil has been the country hardest hit by COVID-19 in Latin America, with 800 deaths so far.

Of those, 73 have been in Rio de Janeiro.

Related Topics

Poor Water Rio De Janeiro From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

28 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

43 minutes ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

16 minutes ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Finance concludes its participation in ..

1 hour ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia May Quadruple ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.