Rio de Janeiro to close beaches, restaurants over coronavirus

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Rio de Janeiro state announced on Thursday it would close beaches, restaurants and bars for 15 days from Saturday to try to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilson Witzel, the governor of Rio -- Brazil's tourism capital thanks to its world famous beaches such as Copacabana and Ipanema -- also said he was also closing air, sea and land links with other states that have reported coronavirus cases, although those measures need to be approved by Federal authorities.

Latin America's largest country, with a population of 210 million, has so far registered 621 cases of the coronavirus, with six deaths.