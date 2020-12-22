UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rio Judo Icon Rafaela Silva Fails In Bid To Overturn Ban

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Rio judo icon Rafaela Silva fails in bid to overturn ban

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected an appeal to overturn a two-year doping ban lodged by Brazilian judoka Rafaela Silva, who won a gold at the Rio Games in 2016 but who tested positive for a banned substance in a regional competition in 2019.

Silva retains her Olympic title but is now unable to defend it at the Tokyo Games in 2021, a major blow for the now 28-year-old who hails from the modest City of God neighbourhood of Rio where she is revered.

Silva underwent an anti-doping control during the 2019 Panamerican Games in Lima, Peru, after competing in, and winning, the final bout in the -57kg category and this test revealed the presence of a banned substance connected to the treatment of asthma.

CAS said on Monday Silva had had not discharged the burden which lies upon her to establish by a balance of probability the "route of ingestion" for the banned substance.

Related Topics

Rafaela Tokyo Lima Peru 2016 2019 Gold Olympics God From Court

Recent Stories

Federal Judiciary establishes &#039;one-day misdem ..

1 minute ago

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, M ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

3 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.