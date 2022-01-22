UrduPoint.com

Rio, Sao Paulo Postpone Carnival Parades Due To Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to pandemic

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo are postponing the glittering parades that are the highlight of carnival festivities due to a surge in the pandemic, the Brazilian cities said Friday.

The samba school parades originally scheduled for late next month will instead be held in late April, authorities said in a joint statement, citing the pandemic and "the need to save lives." Brazil has been hit extremely hard by the pandemic.

Raucous street celebrations associated with one of the world's biggest parties have already been cancelled altogether for the second year in a row.

The part being postponed now, which is better known, are processions of floats and dancers from famous schools of samba, which work for months fashioning colorful costumes by hand and rehearsing musical numbers.

In the case of Rio, the procession of schools unfolds in a stadium called the Sambadrome, which can hold 70,000 people. The spectacle draws tourists from elsewhere in Brazil and around the world.

This is being allowed to go ahead, at least for now and later than originally scheduled, because authorities can control who goes into the arena and demand proof of vaccination, for instance.

The street party part of carnival is considered too wild and spontaneous for that.

"It is a necessary postponement. We can carry out the procession much more safely in late April," said Rio's top health official, Daniel Soranz.

"Looking at the curve of the pandemic in other countries, we think it is very unlikely that the current wave will last until April," he added.

The pandemic has killed more than 622,000 people in Brazil -- a toll surpassed only by that of the United States -- and this country is in the middle of yet another wave, fueled by the Omicron variant of the virus.

As that strain spreads, and after New Year's get togethers, this week the country set a record for new daily infections at nearly 205,000.

Nearly 70 percent of Brazil's adult population has received two vaccination shots.

Associations of samba schools endorsed the decision to wait until April to launch the samba processions.

"We don't want to force a procession if people are worried," said Sidnei Carriulo, president of the League of Samba Schools of Sao Paulo.

Related Topics

World Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Brazil United States April Samba Bank Limited From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2022

35 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd January 2022

40 minutes ago
 White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 He ..

White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 Helicopters to Ukraine

9 hours ago
 NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Easter ..

NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Eastern Part - Spokesperson

9 hours ago
 US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have S ..

US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

9 hours ago
 White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US ..

White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US Always Conducts Contingency Pl ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.