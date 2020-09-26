UrduPoint.com
Rio Scraps Carnival Street Parties, Along With Parades

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Rio de Janeiro, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Revelers hoping to escape the coronavirus doldrums at Rio de Janeiro's world-famous carnival got more bad news Friday as organizers indefinitely postponed the city's epic street parties, a day after the official parades were scrapped.

Originally scheduled for February 2021, the Brazilian beach city's carnival is a massive mixture of social-distancing no-no's, from the huge crowds that attend the annual samba school parade competition to the giant free-for-all of street parties known as "blocos." After organizers announced Thursday they were indefinitely postponing the samba school parades because of the pandemic, the association responsible for 11 of the biggest "blocos" said it was following suit.

"The samba school league made the absolutely correct decision.

Holding carnival -- whether it's samba schools or 'blocos,' any kind of carnival with crowds of people -- without certainty on a vaccine or guarantees for people's health is a mistake," said Rita Fernandes, president of the Sebastiana association.

"Sebastiana has decided that without a vaccine and especially without health guarantees for the population, we're not going to hold any kind of carnival at all," she told tv network Globo News.

Rio's carnival, the world's biggest, draws millions of tourists from around Brazil and the world each year.

But it has become the latest casualty of the pandemic, as Brazil struggles to get a handle on the second-deadliest outbreak of Covid-19 in the world, after the United States.

