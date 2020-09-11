UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rio Tinto CEO Resigns Over Destruction Of Aboriginal Sites

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Rio Tinto CEO resigns over destruction of Aboriginal sites

Sydney, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Rio Tinto's CEO and two other top officers resigned Friday after an uproar over the mining giant's destruction of an ancient Aboriginal heritage site to expand an iron ore mine in Australia.

Following a board investigation of the incident, Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques was stepping down along with the chief of the company's Iron Ore division, Chris Salisbury, and corporate relations head Simone Niven.

The Anglo-Australian firm blasted 46,000-year-old caves in the Juukan Gorge in Western Australia's remote Pilbara region on May 24, destroying one of the earliest known sites occupied by Australia's indigenous people.

Related Topics

Australia Company Thompson Salisbury SITE May Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

10 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

9 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

9 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.