Rio Tinto CEO resigns over destruction of Aboriginal sites

Sydney, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Rio Tinto's CEO and two other top officers resigned Friday after an uproar over the mining giant's destruction of an ancient Aboriginal heritage site to expand an iron ore mine in Australia.

Following a board investigation of the incident, Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques was stepping down along with the chief of the company's Iron Ore division, Chris Salisbury, and corporate relations head Simone Niven.

The Anglo-Australian firm blasted 46,000-year-old caves in the Juukan Gorge in Western Australia's remote Pilbara region on May 24, destroying one of the earliest known sites occupied by Australia's indigenous people.