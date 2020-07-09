UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rio Tinto To Close New Zealand Smelter, 1,000 Jobs To Go

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:40 AM

Rio Tinto to close New Zealand smelter, 1,000 jobs to go

Wellington, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto announced Thursday it will close its New Zealand smelter with the loss of at least 1,000 jobs, saying the operation is no longer economically viable.

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters, the largest employer in the southern New Zealand province of Southland, lost NZ$46 million ($30 million) last year.

A strategic review by Rio Tinto found the factory was no longer viable "due to energy costs that are some of the highest in the industry globally, coupled with a challenging short- to medium-term aluminium outlook", the company said in a statement.

It said it would wind down operations over the next 14 months.

Rio Tinto Aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios said the firm recognised the decision would have a significant impact on employees and the local community.

NZAS is a joint venture between Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Chemical Company of Japan that employs around 1,000 people directly and accounts for a further 1,600 indirect jobs in the area.

Rio Tinto owns almost 80 percent of the operations while Sumitomo has a 20-percent stake.

"It is very unfortunate we could not find a solution with our partners to secure a power price reduction aimed at making NZAS a financially viable business," Barrios said.

"We will therefore terminate the power contract and move to close the operation." The smelter is New Zealand's largest electricity user, accounting for about 13 percent of the country's entire output.

It has faced difficulties before and received a NZ$30 million ($20 million) government bailout in 2013 in return for Rio guaranteeing it would stay open for another four years.

The government has since said it would not offer more financial support.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Company Price Japan Government Industry Million Jobs New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

8 hours ago

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

10 hours ago

UAE Begins Using Police Dogs to Detect COVID-19 Am ..

8 hours ago

Israel May Start Annexation of Palestinian Lands S ..

8 hours ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.