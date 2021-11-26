UrduPoint.com

Riot-hit Netherlands Braces For New Covid Curbs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

Riot-hit Netherlands braces for new Covid curbs

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Netherlands will tighten its partial Covid lockdown on Friday with the early closure of bars, restaurants and shops, as police prepare for possible new riots against the curbs.

Schools will however stay open under the measures to be unveiled by Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a press conference at 1800 GMT, Dutch media reported.

Hospitals will also cancel planned operations to free up beds as cases surge to record levels of over 20,000 infections a day, despite the fact 85 percent of Dutch adults are vaccinated, the health minister said.

But new restrictions risk inflaming a tense situation after four nights of unrest across the country, particularly in the port city of Rotterdam where five rioters were shot by police.

"We are keeping our eyes and ears open and we are prepared," Rotterdam police spokesman Gijs van Nimwegen told AFP.

"We hope things stay calm in Rotterdam and the rest of the Netherlands." The Dutch government decided at a meeting on Friday that non-essential shops, bars, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and restaurants must close from five pm to five am, as of Sunday, public broadcaster NOS reported.

Non-essential shops had previously been allowed to stay open until six pm, and catering establishments until eight pm.

Schools will stay open, despite the fact that the largest rise in infections is among children, but pupils from age 10 must wear masks, NOS said citing cabinet sources.

Health experts of the Dutch Outbreak Management Team reportedly believed a new closure of schools, as was the case at the start of the pandemic, would be harmful to children.

But some experts have called for schools to be closed to halt the youth-driven tide of infections that is overwhelming hospitals.

Dutch authorities recorded 21,350 new infections on Friday, slightly below the seven-day average of 22,258.

Hospitals will cancel non-critical operations such as knee and hip operations, while critical operations such as heart and cancer treatments may have to be postponed, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

Dutch people "should brace themselves for a harsh winter", de Jonge added.

The Netherlands lifted most coronavirus restrictions in September but was forced to reintroduce them in October, sparking angry protests.

Demonstrations have erupted in The Hague during the prime minister's last two Covid press conferences, with police using water cannon to disperse demonstrators.

Riots broke out in Rotterdam last Friday after a Covid protest, and the trouble spread to The Hague on Saturday and to other cities including Groningen in the north on Sunday and Monday.

At least 173 people were arrested nationwide.

The mayor of Nijmegen near the German border has meanwhile banned a demonstration planned for Sunday against the coronavirus measures "because of a serious risk of disruption of public order".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Riots Police Water German Groningen Rotterdam The Hague Van Netherlands May September October Border Sunday Cancer Media From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to devel ..

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties betwee ..

2 hours ago
 Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

2 hours ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.