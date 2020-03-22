UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riot In Colombia Prison Leaves 23 Dead: Government

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 10:20 PM

Riot in Colombia prison leaves 23 dead: government

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :A riot in a prison in the Colombian capital Bogota has left 23 inmates dead and 90 wounded, Justice Minister Margarita Cabello announced Sunday.

The riot was triggered by an attempted mass breakout overnight from La Modelo prison, Cabello said.

Riots occurred "in several penitentiary centers in the country," Cabello said in a statement. "The result of the attempted escape in the Modelo was 23 inmates dead."

Related Topics

Dead Bogota Sunday From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Ajman Bank offers set of initiatives to support UA ..

1 hour ago

SHRD fully implements remote work system

1 hour ago

FANR’s Board of Management discusses Federal Gov ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways flights to Beijing to operate with ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.